We reported a week ago that WhatsApp will soon offer the ability to play voice messages back faster than real-time, something already available in apps like Telegram.

The feature was uncovered by WABetaInfo, but at the time the UI had not been developed yet.

Now a week later WABetaInfo is finally able to show what the feature will look like.

Gallery

As can be seen from the screenshots, users will be able to easily switch from 1x to 1.5x to 2x regular playback speed by tapping on the speed label.

The feature is currently hidden in version 2.21.6.11 of the WhatsApp Beta app for Android and has not shown up on the iOS app yet.

The feature is long-awaited on WhatsApp, but will still likely take several months to percolate from the beta app to mainstream users.

Source: WABetaInfo