Several years after Telegram and other messaging apps, WhatsApp will reportedly also offer the ability to play voice messages back faster than real-time.

The feature is in early development and was uncovered by WhatsAppBetaInfo, who regularly reverse engineer beta versions of the app.

WhatsApp is finally testing an option to change the playback speed for voice messages. ?

This feature is under development and it will be available in a future update for iOS and Android. Screenshots will be published here on @WABetaInfo when available in a future beta build. — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) March 11, 2021

So far no UI for the feature is visible yet, but this is what Telegram’s version looks like below:

The feature is long-awaited on WhatsApp, but will still likely take several months to percolate from the beta app to mainstream users.