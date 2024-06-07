WhatsApp trains AI to answer common customer questions, brings Meta-verification for business accounts

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Meta has announcements regarding new features to improve communication between businesses and their customers on the WhatsApp platform.

WhatsApp is developing AI capabilities to address FAQs. This will allow businesses to handle routine questions easily. WhatsApp is also integrating AI with Facebook and Instagram ads.

We’re also integrating AI to help businesses create ads on Facebook and Instagram, reminding customers they left an item in their cart or offering a discount for a purchase they’ve been waiting to make.

A new program called “Meta Verified” is being rolled out in select countries, including Brazil, India, Indonesia, and Colombia. This program will let businesses go through the verification process with Meta. Verified businesses will receive a special badge displayed on their WhatsApp profile, which would mean the business is verified and, hence, trustworthy.

Businesses using Meta Verified receive enhanced account support (including impersonation protection) and can use WhatsApp across multiple devices for their employees.

WhatsApp is testing a new feature that enables users to directly call larger businesses within the app. This functionality is currently under development.

These updates reflect Meta’s commitment to optimizing the WhatsApp experience for both businesses and their customers. By using AI for faster support and introducing verification tools to build trust, businesses can foster stronger customer relationships. Furthermore, the upcoming call feature provides a convenient option for situations where a live conversation is preferred.

