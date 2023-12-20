WhatsApp testing audio sharing during video call screen share

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

WhatsApp, which recently announced ‘View Once’ for voice messages, is reportedly testing a new feature that allows users to share audio from their device with everyone on a video call when they’re screen sharing. This means audio from music, videos, and other multimedia content played on the user’s device can be heard in real-time by everyone participating in the call.

This feature was discovered in the latest WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.23.26.18.

The feature has several potential use cases that could enhance the user experience. For instance, users can now listen to music or watch videos together in real-time while on a video call. This means they can share their favorite tunes or videos with friends, family, or colleagues without delay.

Also, users can share their screen, audio, and multimedia designs to collaborate with others remotely. This feature is useful for educators, business professionals, creatives, musicians, filmmakers, and designers who want real-time feedback on their work.

On the other hand, sharing device audio might result in lower quality than dedicated music or video streaming platforms. Optimization for this specific use case would be crucial.

While the beta version of WhatsApp has this feature, there isn’t any official release date yet.