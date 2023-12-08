WhatsApp announces View Once for voice messages

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

WhatsApp has announced a new feature called View Once for voice messages. This feature allows users to send voice messages that disappear after being listened to once, adding another layer of privacy to the popular messaging platform.

We introduced View Once for photos and videos back in 2021 to add another layer of privacy to your messages. Today, we’re excited to announce you can now send a voice message that will disappear once listened to.

WhatsApp, which is also testing HD photos and video sharing via Status, said in a blog post.

WhatsApp’s View Once feature for voice messages allows users to send messages that disappear after the recipient listens to them, making it ideal for sharing sensitive information, planning surprises, having confidential conversations, and enhancing privacy.

Furthermore, the feature allows for confidential discussions on work matters, sharing sensitive information discreetly, and casual chats with playful voice notes or quick jokes. It also assists in leaving voice reminders, sharing updates with colleagues, and making temporary recordings for personal use.

View Once voice messages are labeled with a “one-time” icon and can only be played once for consistency with View Once photos and videos.

View Once voice messages are rolling out globally over the coming days. Users can update their WhatsApp app to the latest version to access the feature.