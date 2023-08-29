WhatsApp new interface has finally made its way to iOS beta testers and it’s interesting

WhatsApp has just released a new update for its iOS beta testers, bringing the app’s version number to 23.17.1.77. The good news? WhatsApp new interface is finally here. Shout out to WABetaInfo for the discovery.

The new interface is still under development via the TestFlight beta program, but it is already a significant improvement over the current one. The default color of WhatsApp notifications is currently blue. However, in the upcoming update, this will be changed to green. This is a relatively minor change, but it is likely to be welcomed by many users who prefer the color green and it looks more fresh & vibrant.

The new tabs for viewing chats will make it easier to find the chats you are looking for: All tabs, Personal, and Business. As you may have guessed, you can filter your chats based on these perimeters, so it’ll be easier for you to find what you’re looking for.

The icons for new chat, new story, and edit have been redesigned to make them more visually appealing and easier to identify.

In case you missed it, we also reported that Meta worked on a feature that lets you do screen sharing on Windows through WhatsApp. Here’s how you can take it out for a spin right away.

