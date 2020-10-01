A few months back, we reported WhatsApp is working on a new feature that will let you mute WhatsApp group notifications forever. The feature is now available in WhatsApp beta version 2.20.201.10.

Prior to this new feature, the max period available for you to mute WhatsApp groups was ‘1 year’. But now, the company has replaced the ‘1 year’ option with ‘Always,’ choosing which will mute groups forever and it’ll stay that way until you unmute those groups. And now that the feature has become available for the beta testers, we can expect it to become available for the general public really soon.

The latest beta version of WhatsApp also includes other useful new features. One major change that you’ll notice in this update is that the voice and video call buttons are no longer visible in chats with Verified WhatsApp Business accounts, nor will you find it in the contact info. The only way to get access to these icons is by tapping the profile icon in the chat and contact list. The latest WhatsApp beta version also brings the redesigned Storage Usage UI to more users.

via WABetainfo