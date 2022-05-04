The ability to view status updates in the chat list is a feature that is coming to the WhatsApp desktop. We reported about this a few days ago. We also mentioned that the company could add the same capability to iOS and Android users at a later date. Today, publisher WABetainfo has confirmed that status updates in the chat list are in the works for WhatsApp iOS client.

WhatsApp currently has a separate section in the app to let users view status updates, but with the arrival of status in the chat list, users will never have to worry about missing updates as they will be right in front of their eyes in the chat window. If you’re using Instagram, you are already familiar with the feature.

WABetainfo has also shared a screenshot of the UI, showing how the feature will work on the instant chat messenger iOS client. The website also confirms that status updates in the chat list will also be available on WhatsApp Android in the future. Hopefully, the website will soon post images showing how the same thing will work on Android. However, it shared nothing on the availability of the feature.

Status updates in the chat list are still in the development phase, so don’t expect them to appear on your WhatsApp iOS app. Since the feature has been spotted on the app, the company shouldn’t take much longer to make it available to the public. We will, of course, let you know when that happens.

In other WhatsApp-related news, the Meta-owned company recently announced several new features, including Message reactions, Communities, the ability for admins to delete inappropriate messages in a group, File sharing improvements, 32-person audio calls, and more. These features are coming to WhatsApp in the coming weeks. You can read about them in more detail here.