We’re just only a few hours away from entering 2020 and the year will see a lot exciting new tech products as well as announcements. However, 2020 might not be all that rosy for those who are still using old smartphones or running old versions of Android or iOS as there are chances that few apps and services will stop working on your phone from 2020.

WhatsApp is one such app that will end support for a few older versions of Android and iOS. Android versions 2.3.7 and older, iPhone iOS 7 and older are the platforms on which WhatsApp will not work after February 1, 2020. It means you won’t be able to use WhatsApp if you stay loyal to any of the aforementioned versions of Android or iOS in 2020.

The Facebook-owned company will also pull the plug on WhatsApp for Windows Phone and Windows 10 Mobile. So if you’re planning to stay loyal to Microsoft’s mobile platform, you won’t be able to use WhatsApp after December 31, which is tomorrow, on your Windows Phone.

