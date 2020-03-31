According to the famous WhatsApp fan website WABetainfo, WhatsApp is currently working on a new feature that will let you use your WhatsApp account on multiple devices at the same time. You’ll receive a notification when your WhatsApp account to another device. If you’re a WhatsApp user and are currently using multiple devices, it’s likely that you’ll appreciate the feature.

The feature is currently in the development phase, but the Facebook-owned company is also developing the feature at a fast pace, meaning we could see the feature become public within a few months. On the contrary, it can also take more than a few months.

Moreover, the company is also working towards reintroducing the self-destructing messages feature for individual chats. For those unaware, the self-destructing messages is a feature that lets you choose how long you want to WhatsApp messages to last before they get deleted. Self-destructing messages feature could officially be called Expiring messages.

If you’re WhatsApp user., do you need to use the same WhatsApp account on multiple devices at the same time? Let us know in the comments section below.