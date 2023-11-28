What’s the new ‘AI Core’ app launched by Google exclusively for Pixel 8 Pro?

<a href="https://alex710723856.survey.fm/windows-copilot-on-release">View Survey</a> <a href="https://alex710723856.survey.fm/windows-copilot-on-release">View Survey</a> Close survey X Is Copilot the best AI companion out there? Help us find out by answering a couple of quick questions! Let's start Microsoft Copilot Survey

Google released the first update for its AI Core app, designed to power AI-driven features across Android. The update is currently only available for Pixel 8 Pro devices, but it is expected to be rolled out to other Pixel devices.

The AI Core app is a background service that runs on your device and provides AI functionality to other apps. It is responsible for managing the updates to AI models and ensuring they are current. The app also includes a toggle to enable “AICore Persistent,” which allows the app to carve out memory and run persistently. This is not recommended for end users to enable.

By running these AI models natively on the device, Google can reduce the need to rely on cloud processing, which can improve performance and privacy.

Google is expected to add more features to the AI Core app. As the app continues developing, it will likely play an increasingly important role in powering AI-driven features on Pixel devices, as reported by the 9to5Google.

Personally, I feel it’s a big blow for Pixel 8 users, given that it’s Google’s latest device as well. The least they can do is release functionality for both the latest devices. But overall, let’s see how users can make the most out of this functionality.