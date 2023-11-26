What is Google’s new in-testing “Simple Search” feature?

Google is testing a new feature called Simple Search, designed to provide users with a more streamlined and simplified search experience. Though a lot is still unknown, it is believed that this feature aims to cater to users seeking immediate answers to basic questions.

The Simple Search feature is activated by clicking a refinement button displayed on the top of desktop and mobile search results pages. Upon activation, the traditional search results are transformed into a more curated and concise collection, prioritizing direct answers and a list of relevant options.

@rustybrick Look at this. Up by my search bar, I have an option for 'Simple Search' that hides SGE and snippets. pic.twitter.com/KCfp6Y60wm — Daniel Sullivan (@DanielS76479430) November 21, 2023

From the looks of it, Simple Search is a great option for users who value efficiency, accuracy, and relevance in their search results. Its simple approach makes it ideal for those who just want to quickly find the information they need, without being overwhelmed by a cluttered and complex search experience.

On the other hand, it may not be the best fit for users seeking in-depth information on complex topics, diverse perspectives, or the ability to explore and discover new information. The limited range of perspectives presented by Simple Search may result in a biased or one-sided view of information, and it may not be ideal for users looking to expand their knowledge or challenge their existing beliefs.

As the Simple Search feature continues to evolve, it will be intriguing to observe its impact on user behavior and preferences. The delicate balance between ease of use and comprehensiveness will likely remain a key focus of Google’s efforts, shaping the future of web search.