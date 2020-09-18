To be able to set a custom background in WhatsApp chats is something that a lot of users take advantage of, though, as of now, choosing a background for in WhatsApp chats means that you’ll see the background you just set in all your chats. This draconian restriction will soon go away as WhatsApp is currently working on a feature that will let you set different wallpapers for different chats, according to WABetainfo.

Upon setting a new wallpaper, the chat messenger will ask you whether you want to set the wallpaper for the current chat or globally(of course, excluding those that already have a custom wallpaper). It’ll also be possible to control the opacity level of the wallpapers and to add WhatsApp Doodles. WABetainfo first spotted the feature in WhatsApp beta version 2.20.200.11 for Android.

While the feature was spotted in WhatsApp for Android, we expect the facebook-owned company to bring the feature to iOS users as well. The feature is currently in the developmental stage, meaning we might have to wait a while before the feature becomes available for regular users.