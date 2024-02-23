What is Google Chrome's new "Help Me Write" feature designed to assist users in writing

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

Readers help support MSPoweruser. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Google Chrome has released a new experimental feature called “Help Me Write,” designed to assist users in crafting online content. Currently available on Mac and Windows PCs in the US for English language websites, the tool leverages AI technology to offer suggestions and improve writing clarity.

Help Me Write utilizes Google’s Gemini AI models to analyze the context of the webpage where it’s activated. Whether a user is composing a product review, emailing, or writing social media content, the tool generates suggestions tailored to the situation. For instance, if writing a review for gardening tools, Help Me Write might extract key product features from the webpage to enhance the user’s description.

We talked about it earlier when it was in the testing phase.

Here’s how to use it:

Users can activate Help Me Write by navigating to Chrome Settings > Experimental AI and toggling it. Once enabled, users can right-click within any text field on a webpage and select “Help Me Write.” Enter a writing prompt or highlight existing text, and the tool will offer suggestions to improve clarity, conciseness, and overall effectiveness.

Help Me Write aims to streamline online writing tasks by providing context-aware suggestions. However, it’s important to note that the feature remains experimental and may not always generate optimal results. Its current availability is limited to English-language websites and the US region (typical Google).

More here.