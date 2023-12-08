Snapchat testing a feature where Snacpchat+ users can get 2x Snap Score, but there is a catch

Snapchat is reportedly testing a new “Snapscore Multiplier” feature for Snapchat+ subscribers. This feature would allow them to grow their Snap Score twice as fast as non-subscribers when they Snap with other subscribers.

But there is a catch: If you are a Snapchat+ subscriber and Snap with another Snapchat+ subscriber, only then your Snap Score will increase by double the amount. So now, if you want to increase your score by 2x, you would have to persuade your friends to get Snapchat+

#Snapchat is working on a new feature for Snapchat+ subscribers: Snapscore Multiplier ?



?? Grow your score 2x as fast when you Snap with other subscribers pic.twitter.com/SU4mUmvy24 — Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) December 7, 2023

What is a Snap Score?

A Snap Score is a number that reflects how active you are on Snapchat. It is calculated based on various factors, including the number of Snaps you send and receive, the number of Stories you view and post, and the number of Discover videos you watch.

What are the benefits of a higher Snap Score?

While a higher Snap Score does not provide tangible benefits, it can be seen as a status symbol on Snapchat. Users with higher Snap Scores are often seen as more active and engaged on the platform.

Snapchat has not yet announced when the Snapscore Multiplier will be rolled out to all users. It is currently being tested with a small group of Snapchat+ subscribers.