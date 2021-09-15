Wells Fargo selects Microsoft Azure as its primary public cloud provider

Wells Fargo announced today its new digital infrastructure strategy. As part of its strategy, Wells Fargo has selected Microsoft Azure as its primary public cloud provider. In addition to Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud will also be used for certain operations.

Wells Fargo will create new innovative solutions based on Microsoft Azure across all bank functions and provide a trusted and secure foundation for strategic business workloads.

Also, Microsoft and Wells Fargo will work together to use critical data and analytics services to accelerate Wells Fargo’s digital transformation, including delivering enhanced customer experiences and enabling increased employee collaboration.

“Wells Fargo and Microsoft have a longstanding relationship, and we are excited to build on that foundation to accelerate Wells Fargo’s digital transformation journey,” said Judson Althoff, Microsoft’s Chief Commercial Officer. “Microsoft Azure is empowering financial services institutions with its secure, compliant, and scalable platform for industry cloud solutions needs, including for advanced and complex workloads. By standardizing on the Microsoft cloud and trusting Azure as its most strategic and primary cloud platform across all lines of business, Wells Fargo will be able to advance its key business and technology transformation priorities across core areas like managing risk and control, personalized banking, and the digital branch of the future.”

Source: Wells Fargo