Waze: How to Change Car Icon
1 min. read
Updated December 8th, 2023
Published December 8th, 2023
I’m using Waze daily when I’m commuting from home to work. I change my car icon quite frequently as I get bored with a single one. Here’s to do it yourself:
- Open the Waze app on your device.
- Tap the magnifying glass icon to access the menu or the 3 horizontal line menu (depending on your version).
- Select “Settings” to open the settings menu.
- Scroll to find and tap “Map display” for display options.
- In the Map display settings, select “Car icon.” The default option is set to arrow.
- Choose from the available car icons to customize your display. As you’ll see, there are special icons and regular ones.
In case you’re seeing a different interface or options, the app might have suffered an update.