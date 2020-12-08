If you use both Apple Carplay and Waze, Google has just rolled out an update which will make you pretty happy.

Waze is currently rolling out Apple CarPlay Dashboard support, which will allow you to see directions on CarPlay’s home screen, alongside media controls, calendar events, and more.

This feature was previously only available with Apple Maps, leaving Waze now on level ground with the default iOS mapping solution and means you do not have to leave your Waze map display to change your music, meaning much more attention on the road.

The update also brings improved lane guidance instructions and can be found in the iOS store here.

via the Verge