Watch Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella’s interview at the World Economic Forum

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella recently gave an interview to Klaus Schwab at the World Economic Forum. In the 35-minute long interview, Satya spoke about social purpose of a corporation, unlocking inclusive economic growth and equitable globalization through technological progress. Satya also said that he recently came across a book that defined the purpose of a company in a good way.

A corporation finds profitable solutions to the challenges of the people.

A corporation should find solutions to the challenges faced by people, and not create more problems for the people in the planet. Satya mentioned that he is trying to achieve the same at Microsoft. As usual, Satya quoted several books during his interview, find the list of books below.

Prosperity: By Colin Mayer, Oxford University Press, November 2018

The Narrow Corridor: By Daron Acemoglu and James A. Robinson, Penguin Random House, September 2019

Hit Refresh: By Satya Nadella, HarperCollins, September 2017

Shaping the Future of the Fourth Industrial Revolution: By Klaus Schwab and Nicholas Davis, Penguin Random House, November 2018

Mindset: By Carol Dweck, Penguin Random House, February 2006

Source: Quartz