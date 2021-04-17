One of Satya Nadella’s stated missions was for Windows users not just to use the OS, but to love it.

I am not sure that Microsoft is quite there yet, but today regular leaker WalkingCat appears to have dug up a video by Microsoft’s PR agency McCann where they explain how they helped the company become a loved brand.

The agency appears to be taking credit for a number of Microsoft initiatives, such as supporting women in computing and custom Xbox controllers for gamers, and also more obvious things such as Microsoft’s involvement in the NFL.

They credit their good work with doubling Microsoft’s share price, but more importantly with 76% of users now loving the Microsoft brand.

This statistic is corroborated by Microsoft’s rising brand value, with Interbrand now saying Microsoft has the 3rd most valuable brand, only behind Apple and Amazon, and ahead of Google.

Hear how McCann did it in their video below: