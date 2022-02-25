Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One players will get a surprise this Summer 2022 with the arrival of Warhammer 40,000: Shootas, Blood & Teef. The exact date of date release remains a secret, but the game’s storyline is enough to help you keep your excitement going.

The story of the 2D platformer takes place on Luteus Alpha, which is situated in the Armageddon sector. The conflict will then begin with the entrance of Ogruk Gutrekka, Warboss of Waaagh, who aims to get his on the world’s supplies of promethium. Desperate to acquire the source of the valuable material that can be useful for the war, Ogruk Gutrekka attacks the Luteus Prime.

“You’ll act as Gargaz Teefgrabba, an Ork Nob, who’s conquering Luteus Alpha as part of the massive Waaagh Gutrekka,” Jacobein Van den Bergh, Rogueside Marketing Manager, writes on a blog post on Xbox Wire. “When suddenly Warboss Ogruk Gutrekka steals Gargaz’s precious hairsquig and kicks him out of his personal mega-bommer, Gargaz swears vengeance and sets out to take back what’s his! And that’s where your story begins.”

Players will further get the chance to discover the mystery lurking within the hive city of Luteus Prime as their characters seek revenge. And with up to 20 different weapons to choose from, players will certainly enjoy the game as one Ork army or by joining up to four friends in executing the task.