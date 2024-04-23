Want to get free Super Duolingo or Spotify Premium? Microsoft Rewards may be your answer

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

Free Super Duolingo isn’t easy to come by. The popular language learning platform’s premium tier gives you 2 weeks of free trial, but after that, you’d need to pay about $12.99 per month. But now, Microsoft Rewards may give you free 3 months.

Microsoft’s Jordi Ribas, who oversees users’ experience, Copilot and Bing, shares the news of a new partnership between Duolingo and Microsoft Rewards. As stated, you can receive a free 3-month extended trial of the paid service by simply searching with Bing on Microsoft Edge for 3 days.

But then, upon our testing, it appears that there’s more to it than that. You can also receive 3 months of free Spotify Premium if you search with Bing on Edge for 3 days within 14 days since the promotion started. Folks were worried that Microsoft omitted this offer, but it looks like it’s back for good.

This offering, however, isn’t available for all Microsoft Rewards users worldwide. Only folks in the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Spain, and the United Kingdom can get this offer for the time being.

Microsoft Rewards offers lots of great rewards. You can win e-gift cards from places like Burger King, BestBuy, Hotels.com, Home Depot, Taco Bell, Xbox, and many, many more. But, some people have been wondering if Microsoft is reducing its offers by making it harder to earn points through certain activities and nerfing them.