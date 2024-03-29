Here's how you can redeem Microsoft Rewards points for Xbox, Microsoft, or Amazon gift cards

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

Readers help support MSPoweruser. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

A rare W for Microsoft Rewards users today, as the Redmond tech giant is (quietly) letting you redeem your points for gift cards from either Xbox, Microsoft or even Amazon.

This new feature is apparently working in several countries, with social media users listing Brazil, Ireland, Spain, France, Germany, and Belgium as some of the countries where Microsoft silently added this option. Shout out to @IdleSloth84_ and @Betinhogvzdias on X (formerly known as Twitter) for their eagle eyes.

(New Feature) You can now redeem your reward points for any value between €5 – €100 or R$25 – R$500 for Xbox/Microsoft Gift Card or Amazon Gift Card ????



It works in Ireland and Brazil. Let me know if this works in your country



Credit to @Betinhogvzdias for the find ? pic.twitter.com/FSedC8dT8U — Idle Sloth?? (@IdleSloth84_) March 29, 2024

As you see, you can redeem Microsoft Rewards points for any value of gift cards between €5 to €100, or in other currencies depending on which country you live. You can either custom it or get between €5, €10, €25, etc.

But how many points does it take for those gift cards? Well, that depends on the country. Brazilian YouTuber Multiverse Games shares how much it costs in Brazil: the most expensive option, R$500 (around USD 100) costs around 9428 points.

So, if you want to redeem Microsoft Rewards points for Xbox, Microsoft, or Amazon gift cards, you can simply log into your account here and then go to Redeem. Make sure to have sufficient points, and if your country is eligible, then you will see an option for it.