Here's how you can redeem Microsoft Rewards points for Xbox, Microsoft, or Amazon gift cards
Users in several countries have spotted this addition.
- Microsoft Rewards users can now redeem points for gift cards from Xbox, Microsoft, or Amazon.
- The feature is available in various countries, including Brazil, Ireland, Spain, France, etc.
- Gift cards can be customized or chosen in preset values, with redemption points varying by country.
A rare W for Microsoft Rewards users today, as the Redmond tech giant is (quietly) letting you redeem your points for gift cards from either Xbox, Microsoft or even Amazon.
This new feature is apparently working in several countries, with social media users listing Brazil, Ireland, Spain, France, Germany, and Belgium as some of the countries where Microsoft silently added this option. Shout out to @IdleSloth84_ and @Betinhogvzdias on X (formerly known as Twitter) for their eagle eyes.
As you see, you can redeem Microsoft Rewards points for any value of gift cards between €5 to €100, or in other currencies depending on which country you live. You can either custom it or get between €5, €10, €25, etc.
But how many points does it take for those gift cards? Well, that depends on the country. Brazilian YouTuber Multiverse Games shares how much it costs in Brazil: the most expensive option, R$500 (around USD 100) costs around 9428 points.
So, if you want to redeem Microsoft Rewards points for Xbox, Microsoft, or Amazon gift cards, you can simply log into your account here and then go to Redeem. Make sure to have sufficient points, and if your country is eligible, then you will see an option for it.