Microsoft Rewards reportedly nerfing more activities & users are frustrated

Microsoft is facing yet another criticism for restricting users to get more points on its promotion platform, Microsoft Rewards. This time, folks online are claiming that certain activities have gone missing from Rewards.

Apparently, users in certain countries (not all) have reported that quests like quizzes and daily polls have somewhat been removed from Rewards. They said that they’re losing “30 to 50 points” worth of activities, although some users in the United States can still see quizzes and daily polls in their profiles.

Another case is in Japan where Microsoft reportedly removed the section for daily news, which is prized at 30 points, although you can still read a news article and then it’ll still be accumulated to your total Rewards tally.

Adding more fuel to the fire, it’s even more odd on the mobile. More users also complained that the “Read to Earn” option, which is located on the Bing app for mobile just below the “Daily Check In” feature, has gone missing. That’s about approximately 30 points per day. Even though some users said that you can still read those articles without the task and get those points counted, others would agree to disagree.

But it’s not all bad, though. Not too long ago, several users also spotted a new option to redeem your Rewards points. Now, besides what’s already available, you can exchange those points with Xbox, Microsoft, or even Amazon gift cards. The cost varies, but in Brazil, for example, an R$500 Xbox gift card (around USD 100) costs around 9428 points.

Have you been impacted?