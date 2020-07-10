At the end of May, we reported that Visual Studio Code (VS Code) for ARM was for the first time available for Visual Studio Code Insiders to try after Microsoft ported the Electron foundation to ARM.

Now, 6 weeks later, VS Code for Windows on ARM is now available for the stable release.

Visual Studio Code (VS Code) is one of the most popular IDEs in the market. With the latest update, VS Code is now supported on Windows 10 on ARM devices. This includes Microsoft’s Surface Pro X, Samsung Galaxy Book S and others.

The update was announced by the VS Code twitter account and includes a number of other improvements.

? The June update of @code is live! ? ? Windows ARM platform builds

? New JavaScript debugger

?? Edit complex settings

… and more!! Click on the gear, check for updates and read the release notes: https://t.co/G4gOqzJSmZ pic.twitter.com/ww2gfVwaQF — Visual Studio Code (@code) July 9, 2020

The 1.47 June release includes:

You can read more about the new build here and download the VS Code for Windows 10 on ARM here.

Thanks Kolappa for the tip.