VS Code now available for Surface Pro X and other Windows 10 ARM devices

Visual Studio Code (VS Code) is one of the most popular IDEs in the market. With the latest Insider update, VS Code is now supported on Windows 10 on ARM devices. This includes Microsoft’s Surface Pro X, Samsung Galaxy Book S and others.

Until yesterday, VS Code was not available on Windows 10 ARM devices. This was because VS Code was built on Electron. Electron is a cross-platform Chromium-based web framework. Since Chromium itself was not supported on Windows 10 on ARM devices until recently, VS Code was not available on devices like Surface Pro X.

You can download the VS Code for Windows 10 on ARM here.

via: Joao Moreno