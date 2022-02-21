More smartphone brands are now showing interest in this new emerging category, with foldable phones becoming cheaper. This year, Samsung will release its next-gen Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4, but it won’t be the only company to do so.

According to Ross Young, the CEO of DSCC, 2022 will see more new players joining the foldable bandwagon. Google is expected to release its first-ever foldable phone, but it will likely face intense competition from Vivo, Xiaomi, which are expected to release their first foldable phones this year.

As per the analyst, Vivo will launch not one but two foldable phones this year. Xiaomi is also expected to release a successor to its last year’s foldable phone. Another Chinese brand expected to release its foldable phone is OPPO. However, Young doesn’t share the details about their release timeline.

Young also claims that Xiaomi is unlikely to launch its foldable phone in the first half of 2022.

Young also claimed that Google was still working on the rumored Pixel phone in a previous tweet. The analyst also claimed that the search giant might launch the foldable phone in the last quarter of 2022.

However, these are rumors, and while they’re coming from a reliable source, you should never believe them until you hear from the company.

We will surely get more details about these foldable devices in the coming months, and we’ll keep you updated about everything that we get to know about them. So, make sure to visit our site as we continue to bring you all the latest news related to foldable phones.