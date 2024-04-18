Vivaldi browser joins Google Chrome in offering Windows on ARM build

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Vivaldi today unveiled a preview version of its browser tailored for Windows on ARM devices. The move follows Google’s recent release of its Chrome browser optimized for the ARM architecture, signaling growing support for the energy-efficient platform.

In a blog post acknowledging the experimental nature of the release, Vivaldi stated: “These builds are not yet part of our automated test system and have only been lightly tested on one piece of hardware. Serious issues may exist and should be expected.”

Early Adopters Invited to Test Drive

However, the company is enthusiastically inviting feedback from the tech community, encouraging early adopters with Windows on ARM devices to test the new build and report their findings.

ARM’s Growing Relevance

Vivaldi’s entrance into the Windows on ARM arena highlights the growing importance of the architecture. ARM-based processors offer superior power efficiency compared to traditional x86 chips, making them increasingly attractive for laptops and tablets.

You can download the preview of Vivaldi for Windows on ARM here.