Google officially announces Chrome browser optimized for Windows on ARM

Google today announced a fully optimized version of its popular Chrome browser designed for Windows PCs running on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon processors. This release promises significant speed and security improvements for users of Arm-compatible Windows devices.

The optimized Chrome browser will begin rolling out this week, delivering a smoother and more responsive web experience. Google and Qualcomm collaborated to tailor Chrome for Snapdragon’s underlying Arm architecture, potentially yielding even greater performance increases with Qualcomm’s upcoming Snapdragon X Elite platform.

“We designed Chrome to prioritize speed and security across devices,” [Google spokesperson to be inserted]. “By working closely with Qualcomm, we’ve ensured Chrome delivers the best possible experience on Snapdragon-powered Windows computers.”

“The new version of Google Chrome will help cement Snapdragon X Elite’s role as the premier platform for Windows computing starting in mid-2024,” said Cristiano Amon, President and CEO of Qualcomm Inc.

This Chrome update also introduces enhanced security and access to Google’s latest generative AI features, along with the vast library of Chrome extensions and themes.