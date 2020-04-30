Microsoft rebrands Visual Studio Online to Visual Studio Codespaces

At Build 2019, Microsoft announced Visual Studio Online, a web-based companion to Visual Studio and Visual Studio Code. Visual Studio Online allows developers to work on and edit code from any device with latest web browsers. Microsoft today announced that it is rebranding Visual Studio Online to Visual Studio Codespaces. Visual Studio Codespaces has a browser-based editor that supports Git repos, extensions, and a built-in command line interface so you can?edit, run, and debug? your applications from any device.

Microsoft is also reducing the price of the service to make it more accessible. The pricing is reduced by more than 50%. The premium tier with 8 cores and 16GB RAM will cost $.34 per hour. The standard tier with 8GB RAM and 4 cores will cost $0.17 per hour. Finally, the Basic plan with 2 cores and 4GB RAM will cost $0.08 per hour.