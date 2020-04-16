Verizon acquires BlueJeans to compete with Microsoft Teams and Zoom

Because of the Coronavirus, many countries around the world have announced lockdown. Due to these lockdowns, millions of people are working from their home. So, enterprise communication tools like Microsoft Teams and Zoom have seen unprecedented spike in usage over the past 6 weeks. BlueJeans is a leading cloud video conferencing provider that allows organizations to easily hold live video calls, webinars, conference calls, and online meetings. Today, Verizon announced that it is acquiring BlueJeans. Once the acqusition is complete, BlueJeans will become part of Verizon’s unified communications as a service business immediately.

Customers will benefit from a BlueJeans enterprise-grade video experience on Verizon’s high-performance global networks. In addition, the platform will be deeply integrated into Verizon’s 5G product roadmap, providing secure and real-time engagement solutions for high growth areas such as telemedicine, distance learning and field service work.

BlueJeans current customers include Facebook, LinkedIn, RedHat, Viacom, AirAsia and several others. BlueJeans founders and key management team will join Verizon following the close of the deal.

“The combination of BlueJeans’ world class enterprise video collaboration platform and trusted brand with Verizon Business’ next generation edge computing innovation will deliver highly differentiated and compelling solutions to our joint customers,” said Quentin Gallivan, CEO of BlueJeans Network. “We are very excited about joining the Verizon team and we truly believe the future of business communications starts today!”

Source: Verizon