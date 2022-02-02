As 5G devices became more and more widespread, Verizon saw the need for more 5G towers. Now, the wireless company is about to activate 2,000 5G towers this month after it successfully turned on the first 5,100 towers back in January.

Formerly postponed in December due to the possibility of interference with airplane electronics, Verizon is now on its way to bump up the numbers of its current 5G towers. The plan was finalized after Verizon’s negotiation with US regulators and the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) approval.

The FAA also detailed that its newly acquired data of the updated exclusion zones helped in the decision. According to the agency, this allowed it to identify the areas where 5G towers are planned to be operated. And by “shrinking” the zones further, the FAA would be able to determine the safe areas where the towers can be placed. Moreover, this will let Verizon finally switch on 14 percent of the 500 towers it agreed not to deploy last month.

Verizon said that it originally planned to provide the 5G service to its 100 million customers in March using the towers. However, the company managed to reach the said figure just this month. In relation to this, according to resources, the company is planning its next steps to expand the service even more in the future. Yet, the exact number of towers that will be opened by Verizon in the future is still unknown, though it claims to have healthy communication with the FAA.