UTM Coordinates Google Maps - How To Input Them Easily

by Dennis Otieno 

UTM coordinates Google Maps

UTM coordinates on Google Maps let you pinpoint precise locations. In this guide, I’ll explain how to use them for effortless navigation.

Let’s begin!

How To Input UTM Coordinates into Google Maps

You can use the search bar or URL to navigate with UTM coordinates. Follow the steps below for each method.

  1. Open Google Maps.
Google Maps
  1. To get UTM coordinates, right-click on your target location and tap the figures to copy them into the clipboard.
Copy UTM coordinates
  1. Enter the UTM coordinates directly into the search bar in this format “UTM X, UTM Y” (e.g., “-1.2839086736237129, 36.81427823678449”).
Paste the UTM coordinates
  1. Press Enter or click on the search button to navigate to the specified location.
Get the specific location

Using the URL

  1. Open Google Maps in a web browser.
Google Maps
  1. Add “?q=UTM X, UTM Y” to the end of the Google Maps URL (e.g., “https://www.google.com/maps?q=-1.2839086736237129, 36.81427823678449”).
Append the URL
  1. Press Enter to load the map at the specified UTM coordinates. You can then get directions to it.
Get the location

Using UTM coordinates on Google Maps helps you find your way accurately, even in remote areas. Whether you’re exploring and searching along your route or trying to find your way home, they simplify navigation.

