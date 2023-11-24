Users can now opt for “verify when using autofill” in Microsoft Edge Canary for Android

Microsoft Edge Canary for Android has added a new security option called “Always verify when using autofill.” This option will require users to authenticate themselves before auto-filling payment information. This looks to me like a valuable addition to the browser, as it will help to protect users from unauthorized access to their stored payment credentials.

When the “Always verify when using autofill” option is enabled, users will be prompted to enter their fingerprint, PIN, or password before auto-filling payment information. This will help to ensure that only the authorized user can access their payment credentials.

This feature has been available in Chrome for Android for some time now, and something interesting is that this option is not available in Edge for desktop ? — Leopeva64 (@Leopeva64) November 24, 2023

However, toggling off this functionality won’t completely eliminate the need to enter the PIN or password, as you’ll still be prompted to verify occasionally.

Undoubtedly, autofill is a highly convenient feature that can save users a lot of time and effort. However, it can pose a serious security risk if not properly used. Therefore, Microsoft Edge Canary for Android has taken the right step by requiring authentication before auto-filling payment information.

The “Always verify when using autofill” option is available in Microsoft Edge Canary for Android. It is not yet available in the stable version of the browser.

Overall, I believe that adding the “Always verify when using autofill” option is a welcome change that will help protect users from unauthorized access to their stored payment credentials.