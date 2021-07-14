In a statement from User101, the creator of the User Vision Pro software, they announced that “I will no longer be developing or providing access to software that could be used to exploit their [Activision’s] games.”

After sparking serious concern in competitive console FPS communities, it appears that User Vision Pro will be no more after it received widespread attention and Activision took notice and began taking action.

We reported on Activision starting this process by taking down videos advertising the software from YouTube and we were sceptical that Activision could do more without litigation, however, it appears that the Call of Duty publisher has been busy, with User 101, the creator of the software, announcing that they’ve stopped development of User Vision Pro.

In the statement that User101 released, they revealed that “at the request of Activision Publishing, Inc (‘Activision’), I will no longer be developing or providing access to software that could be used to exploit their games.”

“My intent was never to do anything illegal. At the end of the video that brought so much attention to this project, it stated ‘coming soon’. The software was never published,” User101 assured concerned competitive players and organisations.

Despite broadcasting the software with a video about cheating, User101 wanted to show they’re not all bad, saying in the statement that “this type of technology has other actual assistive benefits, for example, by pointing a webcam at yourself you could control movement without the use of limbs.”

While User101 is undeniably correct that machine learning technology and webcams could be used to improve accessibility, showcasing User Vision Pro and its technology by cheating is hardly the best way to make it look good.

Regardless of its possibilities, User 101 announced that “unfortunately, because of its potential negative impact I will not be developing it further.”

Ladies and gentlemen, I present you the next generation of cheating now available on console, and has been for a while but lately its been becoming more popular and more of a trend, consoles are no longer a safe space to play your games legit anymore pic.twitter.com/iEQzPVFf1h — Anti-Cheat Police Department ?? (@AntiCheatPD) July 5, 2021

With User Vision Pro showcasing the technology, it’s entirely possible that we’ll see another form of machine learning cheating pop up in the future, but for now, the competitive console scene should be safe for a little while longer.