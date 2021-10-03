The USB Implementers Forum (USB-IF) has announced new Certified USB Type-C Cable power rating logos to clearly indicate the power capabilities of USB-C cables to buyers. Certified USB Type-C Cables will now feature logos highlighting support for 60W or 240W of power as defined by the recently published USB Power Delivery (USB PD) 3.1 Specification.

“With our updated logos, consumers can easily identify the USB4 performance and USB Power Delivery capabilities of Certified USB-C Cables, which support an ever-expanding ecosystem of consumer electronics from laptops and smartphones to displays and chargers.”

Additionally, the Certified USB4™ Logos have been updated to unify branding across the Certified USB Logo Program, offering consumers a simple way to identify the performance and power capabilities of certified USB cables, hosts, devices, and chargers.

“With the new higher power capabilities enabled by the USB PD 3.1 Specification, which unlocks up to 240W over a USB Type-C cable and connector, USB-IF saw an opportunity to further strengthen and simplify its Certified Logo Program for the end user,” said Jeff Ravencraft, USB-IF President and COO. “With our updated logos, consumers can easily identify the USB4 performance and USB Power Delivery capabilities of Certified USB-C Cables, which support an ever-expanding ecosystem of consumer electronics from laptops and smartphones to displays and chargers.”

The European Union have recently ordered all mobile device manufacturers to standardise on USB-C, and support for higher charging levels would allow more devices, including high-powered laptops, to be powered by the same connector.

The USB-IF warns consumers to only purchase certified products from trusted sources that display USB-IF Certified Logos on packaging, product briefs, or the device, charger, and cable itself.