Updated Microsoft Store policies are here, check out what’s new

Along with the Windows 11 launch, Microsoft last week announced the new Microsoft Store experience and policy changes. Microsoft also confirmed that the updated Microsoft Store experience is coming to Windows 10 devices as well.

Today, Microsoft published the new policy updates to the Microsoft Store which will enable developers to use their own commerce engine for payments, ability to submit Win32 apps and more. Find the full change log below.

Update to 10.1.5 to allow specific additional products, adds-ons or extensions to be available from within your product.

Update to 10.2, incorporating product safety testing and other product safety requirements previously included in policy 11.3.

Update to 10.2.1 requirements for products that browse the web.

Update to 10.2.3 to prohibit bundleware within your product.

Update to 10.2.5 regarding software dependency requirements.

New 10.2.7 policy requiring clean uninstall of products.

New 10.2.8 policy requiring use of supported methods and user consent to change any Windows user settings.

New 10.2.9 policy governing eligibility and requirements for submitting an HTTPS-enabled download URL to a product’s installer binaries.

Removed 10.4.4, back button policy.

Removed 10.5.6, identity authentication policy.

Removed legacy platform references from 10.5.7.

Update to 10.8.1 requirements regarding usage of Microsoft Store in-app purchase API for purchases of digital goods and services and requirements when using secure third-party purchase API.

Update to 10.8.6 requirements regarding usage of Microsoft recurring billing API for subscriptions of digital goods and services.

Update to 10.9 requirements for notifications.

Removed 10.11 mobile voice plan policy.

Remove 10.12 Edge extensions policy. Microsoft Edge Add-ons policies can be found here.

Update to 11.3.2, relocating the product safety testing and other product safety requirements to 10.2.

You can read the updated policies from the source link below. Microsoft today also released the updated terms to the recently announced 88/12% revenue split for PC games on Windows desktop, and 100/0% for apps using their own or 3rd party payment engine. You can find it here.

Source: Microsoft