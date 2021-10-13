We reported 6 weeks ago that Windows 11 installations on hardware that does not meet Microsoft’s minimum criteria would not get OS updates after Windows 11 reaches General Availability on the 5th of October, with Microsoft saying:

Once Windows 11 is generally available, these PCs will be opted out of flighting and will not be able to receive future Windows 11 Insider Preview builds. These PCs must clean install back to Windows 10 with the media (ISOs) that we provide and can then join the Release Preview Channel to preview Windows 10 updates.

We have just had our first Patch Tuesday, and HTNovo reports that this does not appear to be the case, however, with their non-compliant PC receiving the full security and .NET Framework 3.5 and 4.8 being sent out to everyone else.

It may be that Microsoft is simply not able to guarantee updates rather than planning to cut users off intentionally, but so far it seems those who gambled on Microsoft to blink first may have been right in the end.