We reported a few days ago that Unreal Engine 4.25 will support the Microsoft HoloLens 2 and Windows Mixed Reality in general, allowing developers to easily create high-quality immersive experiences for the platforms.

Today at a Japanese HoloLens event, Axel Riffard, Developer Relations at Epic Games, confirmed that Unreal Engine 5 support was also coming.

Unreal Engine 5 is a major upgrade with better mesh management and better illumination effects, and the announcement appears to have left many developers ecstatic.

The slides for the event can be seen here.

Source: Twitter