Unreal Engine now supports Windows Mixed Reality (VR) and HoloLens 2 (AR)

Back in 2019, Unreal Engine first added support HoloLens 2. The early access SDK offered developers access to the HoloLens 2’s unique features including streaming and native deployment, finger tracking, gesture recognition, meshing, voice input, spatial anchor pinning, and more. Recently, Epic announced the release of Unreal Engine 4.25. This latest release comes with support for Windows Mixed Reality (VR) and HoloLens 2 (AR) devices.
- Mixed Reality UX Tools plugin support
- OpenXR support
- App Remoting from a desktop app
- Better performance
- Mixed reality capture
- Initial support for Azure Spatial Anchors
Supported features:
|HoloLens 2 Feature
|Earliest Supported Unreal Engine Version
|ARM64 support
|4.23
|Streaming from a PC
|4.23
|Spatial mapping
|4.23
|Hand and joint tracking
|4.23
|Eye tracking
|4.23
|Voice input
|4.23
|Spatial anchors
|4.23
|Camera access
|4.23
|QR codes
|4.23
|Spatial audio
|4.23
|Spectator Screen support for streaming
|4.24
|Planar LSR over streaming
|4.24
|Sample apps (HoloLens2Example and Mission AR)
|4.24
|Mobile multi-View: Performance hits 60 fps
|4.25
|3rd camera render
|4.25
|Streaming from a packaged desktop app
|4.25.1
|Azure Spatial Anchors for HoloLens 2 (beta)
|4.25
|OpenXR support (beta)
|4.25
|UX Tools support (0.8)
|4.25
|Developer docs & tutorials
|4.25
Source: Microsoft
Comments