Unreal Engine now supports Windows Mixed Reality (VR) and HoloLens 2 (AR)

Unreal Engine

Back in 2019, Unreal Engine first added support HoloLens 2. The early access SDK offered developers access to the HoloLens 2’s unique features including streaming and native deployment, finger tracking, gesture recognition, meshing, voice input, spatial anchor pinning, and more. Recently, Epic announced the release of Unreal Engine 4.25. This latest release comes with support for Windows Mixed Reality (VR) and HoloLens 2 (AR) devices.

  • Mixed Reality UX Tools plugin support
  • OpenXR support
  • App Remoting from a desktop app
  • Better performance
  • Mixed reality capture
  • Initial support for Azure Spatial Anchors

Supported features:

HoloLens 2 FeatureEarliest Supported Unreal Engine Version
ARM64 support4.23
Streaming from a PC4.23
Spatial mapping4.23
Hand and joint tracking4.23
Eye tracking4.23
Voice input4.23
Spatial anchors4.23
Camera access4.23
QR codes4.23
Spatial audio4.23
Spectator Screen support for streaming4.24
Planar LSR over streaming4.24
Sample apps (HoloLens2Example and Mission AR)4.24
Mobile multi-View: Performance hits 60 fps4.25
3rd camera render4.25
Streaming from a packaged desktop app4.25.1
Azure Spatial Anchors for HoloLens 2 (beta)4.25
OpenXR support (beta)4.25
UX Tools support (0.8)4.25
Developer docs & tutorials4.25

Source: Microsoft

