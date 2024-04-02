Copilot for Microsoft 365 Gets GPT-4 Turbo, Unlimited Chats

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

Readers help support MSPoweruser. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Microsoft announced huge upgrades to Copilot for Microsoft 365. The main point of the update is priority access to the powerful GPT-4 Turbo model. This means that users now receive faster and more comprehensive responses, whether working within Microsoft 365 applications or using Copilot for web searches.

Starting today, all licensed commercial customers will have priority access to GPT-4 Turbo in Copilot for Microsoft 365.

Not only this, but with the GPT-4 Turbo access, Microsoft is also removing limitations on conversation length and frequency. Users can now have unlimited back-and-forth chats with Copilot, which can turn out to be a more natural and continuous workflow.

For those working within Microsoft 365, Copilot offers an additional layer of functionality – the ability to use work-specific data. This includes calendars, emails, documents, and more, allowing Copilot to provide contextually relevant responses, something like the upcoming “Prepare” button on Outlook.

Imagine it like Copilot scanning your inbox to prioritize emails or summarizing key points from upcoming meetings based on past communications. This work context also adheres to strict data protection measures, as reported by Microsoft, which means it ensures information will remain within the secure Microsoft 365 environment.

Later this month, Microsoft will add expanded image generation capabilities to Microsoft Designer for Copilot for Microsoft 365 users. This includes priority access during peak usage times.

Overall, these updates signify Microsoft’s commitment to providing its commercial customers with cutting-edge generative AI tools, not just here but also at Xbox.

With priority access to GPT-4 Turbo, unlimited conversations, and enhanced data integration, Copilot for Microsoft 365 aims to become an even more valuable asset for businesses.

More here.