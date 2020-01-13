Windows 7 will be receiving their last security updates this Tuesday, and after that will, in theory, not receive any further fixes from Microsoft, even for known and publicly exploited vulnerabilities.

Microsoft’s official advice is to purchase a new PC running an operating system that is still supported, and now UK’s GCHQ has joined the call for the estimated 400 million Windows 7 users to move to Windows 10, or if not, to take additional security measures.

GCHQ’s National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC), for example, suggests the public not to their internet banking from a Windows 7 PC, or even read their email on a Windows 7 computer.

They also suggest users also move their sensitive data to a different, supported device.

Their main advice is, however, to upgrade or purchase a new PC, saying:

“We would urge those using the software after the deadline to replace unsupported devices as soon as possible, to move sensitive data to a supported device and not to use them for tasks like accessing bank and other sensitive accounts.”

In theory, an update to Windows 10 would cost around £120, but there are still ways to upgrade for free to Windows 10.

The NCSC wishes to prevent an issue such as the wide-spread Wannacry attack which crippled NHS computers in multiple trusts.

The NCSC spokesman added: “As a result, it’s crucial to move away from them as quickly as possible.”

Businesses who purchase extended support contracts will continue to receive updates for up to 3 years, but for everyone else, the NCSC’s words are good advice.

Via The Telegraph