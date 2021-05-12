In Tuesday’s full-year earnings call, Ubisoft CFO Frederick Duguet said to investors that “we are moving on from our prior comment regarding releasing three to four triple A’s per year,“ as they shift more towards free-to-play titles.

In the call to investors, Duguet clarified that the three to four premium releases a year “ is indeed no longer a proper indication of our value creation dynamics.”

“We are building high-end free-to-play games, to be trending towards AAA ambitions over the long term.” Duguet continued, relaying the plans that these won’t just be cash cow skinner boxes, but premium offerings that can compete in the AAA space.

Duguet went on to say that this “does not change the fact we continue to expect the high cadence of content delivery including powerful premium and free to play new releases,” so you can still expect a lot of Ubisoft content to come in the future.

This free-to-play focus doesn’t mean that Ubisoft will be reducing its typical AAA output of games, however. In a statement shared with VGC and Eurogamer, a spokesperson said that the free to play push “does not mean” there will be fewer premium games from the publisher.

We can expect to see more details about Ubisoft’s upcoming games lineup in the swiftly approaching Ubisoft Forward, which is set to run as part of E3 on June 12th.