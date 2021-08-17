Former Uber Chief Product Officer Manik Gupta joins Microsoft

Manik Gupta has joined Microsoft as Corporate Vice President for Teams Consumer experiences. He will be leading the teams that are behind Teams consumer experiences, Skype and GroupMe. Prior to this job, Manik was at Uber as Chief Product Officer for about 4 years and before that he was leading the Google Maps team at Google.

Manik posted the following update on LinkedIn:

Throughout my conversations with Satya Nadella the past few months, I’ve been blown away by his humility, his mission to build compelling consumer products and his long-term vision for Microsoft. As I connected with Jeff Teper, Rajesh Jha, Rohit W. and several other folks on the team, I found everyone to be incredibly open, humble and wanting to win. I came away from every discussion energized by their vision and eager to join them in what I believe is an inflection point for collaborative communication products. I see a great opportunity in Teams to build upon Microsoft’s mission “to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more,” help people better manage their daily lives and connect and collaborate more deeply with friends, families, and colleagues. I’ve defined my career by building foundational consumer products from the ground up and am excited to dive in. We are a scrappy, hungry and fast-moving team going after new, big problems and I can’t wait to get started!

Source: Manik Gupta