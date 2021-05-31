The follow up to medical malpractice simulator Two Point Hospital has been leaked onto the Microsoft Store, unveiling to equally wacky Two Point Campus before its official announcement.

The page has unfortunately been taken down already, but that didn’t stop eager eyes from noting down what they saw so the leak can live on, with one such preserved snapshot residing on Quarter To Three’s forums.

From the description, it sounds like Two Point Campus will be a departure from Two Point Hospital’s patient care, with students to manage for more than just a few hours, with “clubs, societies, gigs” to keep them entertained while they learn and grow relationships throughout their education.

Two Point Campus also appears to feature more of Two Point Studio’s wacky comedy, as there aren’t your usual university courses on offer. Instead, according to the leaked description, there will be “Knight School” and “salivatory Gastronomy” classes for students to take.

From the screenshots that we can see, it appears that Two Point Campus will feature similar building mechanics to Two Point Hospital, but hopefully, it will have enough to set it apart from just being a new lick of paint.

Gallery

As usual with leaks like these, we may see an official announcement hurried along, now that we all know about it, so Two Point Studios can get the hype train officially rolling with more details.