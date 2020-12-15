Periscope, Twitter’s little-used video streaming service, announced today in a Medium post that they will be shutting down in March 2021.

In the post, the Periscope team revealed that they have been having declining usage and that the service has been in maintenance mode for some time now.

The team has therefore decided to remove the ability to create new accounts with the next release of the Periscope app, and remove it completely from app stores by March 2021. Users will be able to download an archive of their Periscope broadcasts and data before the app is removed in March 2021.

Twitter recently purchased a service called Squad which offers similar video sharing, and it is expected to replace Periscope at a later date. In the mean time Twitter users can live stream video using the built-in functions on the app, as described here.