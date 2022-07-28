Twitter is currently testing a new feature that would allow users to add a status topic to tweets, similar to how Reddit users can tag their posts. The statuses, which include “Shower thought,” “Picture of the day,” “Spoiler alert,” “Hot take,” and “Unpopular opinion,” are also accompanied by emojis.

Twitter has confirmed to TechCrunch that it’s currently testing the feature with select users in the US and Australia. “For a limited time, we are testing a feature that allows you to add a status topic from a predetermined list to your Tweets to provide more context for your followers,” a Twitter spokesperson said. “So whether you are about to drop a hot Tweet thread, share your shower thoughts, or have a bad case of the Mondays, your Tweets can better convey what you are up to.”

The status will appear underneath the users’ names and can be applied to single tweets, and they are non-editable. Clicking on the status will reveal all the tweets from different users using the same status, exactly like how you can see tweets that use the same hashtags.

It is not clear how many users in the USA and Australia have got the chance to test the feature. Also, it is not clear how many days the testing will continue and when ‘Status’ will be available for all Twitter users. You can check out how the ‘Status’ feature works below.

New Twitter update lets you add a topic to your status. pic.twitter.com/gs7tpBRuCb — TJ ? (@tifotter) July 28, 2022

Apart from ‘Status,’ Twitter is also working on several features, including a downvote button and Twitter Circles. Unfortunately, we don’t know when these features will be available for everybody. Meanwhile, in the comments, you can tell us which upcoming Twitter features you are waiting for the most.