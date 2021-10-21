Twitter Spaces is Twitter’s Clubhouse competitor. Previously only users with 600 or more followers could host audio rooms on the service, but today the company announced that the feature is available to everyone on iOS or Android.

the time has arrived — we’re now rolling out the ability for everyone on iOS and Android to host a Space if this is your first time hosting, welcome! here’s a refresher on how pic.twitter.com/cLH8z0bocy — Spaces (@TwitterSpaces) October 21, 2021

Given that Spaces is an Audio-based experience Twitter has designed the feature so that you can continue browsing the service while listening to a room on the side.

It remains to be seen is there is still significant user interest in audio chat rooms, but if there is, Twitter has added a number of monetization features such as their Sparks program and Ticketed Spaces which may make it worthwhile.

via the verge