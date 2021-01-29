It’s been nearly 6 weeks since Twitter launched Twitter Spaces, their audio-based social network, where participants communicate by voice in private “rooms” or spaces.

The network is still in limited roll-out, and only some users can create spaces, though any iOS user can join a room of invited.

No Android user can take part in the network, however, but that may change soon, as the company posted the video below showing the client in testing on a Google Pixel handset.

However, considering the condition of the Pixel, with its broken screen, I suspect Android is not Twitter’s first priority, so the app may still be some time away.