Twitter may delay the launch of Blue with verification service

Twitter is undergoing radical changes under its new boss Elon Musk. One of the major changes is the new Blue subscription with verification that now costs $7.99 a month. However, the microblogging site may delay it until US’s mid-term elections are over. According to a new report coming out from The New York Times, the revamped Blue subscription will now come into effect from November 9.

A couple of days ago, Twitter pushed an update to its iOS app, mentioning that the new Blue service was rolling out to iPhone users. However, nobody was able to get access to it after installing the update. The company later rolled it back.

After taking over Twitter, one of the first changes Musk wanted to bring to the platform was a revamped verification process to allow literally any human being that is not impersonating someone to get verified after paying a monthly fee of $7.99. The company’s new boss gave time until November 7 to implement the change and threatened mass layoffs if employees failed to meet the said deadline.

Despite implementing the change before the deadline ends, Elon Musk laid off several Twitter employees to cut operational costs. Surprisingly, the company later asked some of those laid-off employees to come back again to resume their roles. So, it seems Twitter under Musk will take some more days actually to start anew.

Elon Musk has not commented on the New York Times report, which means it is still not clear when the $7.99 Blue service will go live for everyone. As he already mentioned previously, the paid service could be limited to a few countries at the time of launch, including the US, the UK, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. Unlike previously, it will now be available in every nook and corner, but not on the same day.